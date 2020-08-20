FTSE 100 slides after Fed takes a gloomy view of the economy

The FTSE 100 fell sharply at the open after the US Federal Reserve gave a pessimistic view of the economy, denting market confidence after a record-breaking rally.

Investors are also concerned about rising coronavirus cases. France reported its biggest increase in cases since May and Spain is struggling to deal with its pandemic.

London’s blue-chip index dropped 1.3 per cent at the open to 6,031 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap companies fell one per cent.

Germany’s Dax slipped 1.3 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was trading 1.4 per cent lower. The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 was down 1.3 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 dropped 1.3 per cent after the country’s central bank kept a key lending rate unchanged. The move damaged hopes for more monetary stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei slid one per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.9 per cent.

Markets were bullish yesterday ahead of the release of the Fed’s minutes from its July meeting. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new all-time highs. And Apple hit an astonishing $2 trillion (£1.53 trillion) market valuation.

Fed gloom spreads to FTSE 100

However, Fed policymakers highlighted uncertainties over the US economic recovery. They said the “health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term”.

And they said coronavirus “was posing considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term”. The minutes weighed on US stocks and spilled over to drag down the FTSE 100 and European markets in morning trading.

The dollar had been languishing at two-year lows but yesterday reversed course. Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: “Half the move came after the minutes were released and it’s held onto gains overnight too.”

The greenback was trading 0.2 per cent higher against a basket of other currencies this morning. That dented the pound, which was 0.2 per cent lower at $1.308.

A drop in European equities took the FTSE 100 back close to the 6,000 points mark.

While indices in the US and other countries like Germany have rallied sharply in recent months, London’s main market has struggled to lift off, weighed down by oil companies and banks.

The FTSE 100 has in fact fallen around three per cent over the last month. Meanwhile, the US’s benchmark S&P 500 has climbed around four per cent, boosted by the country’s huge tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google.