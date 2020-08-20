Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group suffers 20 per cent profit drop

Profit at Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group slid 20 per cent in the last financial year as coronavirus caused its hundreds of stores to be closed across the UK.

Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct, released its preliminary results today, a week after they were scheduled to come out. It was the second year running they have been delayed.

The figures

Reported profit before tax tumbled 19.9 per cent to £143.5m in the year ending 26 April. That was down from £179.2m a year earlier.

Yet revenue rose 6.9 per cent across the year to £3.96bn from £3.7bn in 2019. This was largely due to a 34.9 per cent revenue jump in “premium lifestyle”, thanks to the opening of new shops and the purchase of Jack Wills and Sofa.com.

The fall in profit took Frasers Group’s reported basic earnings per share down 14.4 per cent to 18.5p, however.

Its underlying free cash flow slipped 3.7 per cent to £263.1m. Although this was before capital expenditure was taken into account.

Frasers’ net debt rose 3.3 per cent to £366m in the year through April. That was up from £378.5m a year earlier.

Why it’s interesting

Never one to shy away from controversy, it was a rocky 12 months or so for Frasers Group boss Mike Ashley.

The coronavirus pandemic brought normal life to a halt in March and April. But Ashley lobbied the government to keep his shops open, arguing they were “essential”. He later apologised for “mistakes” in his reaction to Covid-19.

Before that, auditors Grant Thornton quit the group after 12 years in September. Frasers has faced ongoing criticism over its corporate governance.

Ashley also faced a shareholder rebellion in September. Almost a third of independent shareholders voted against his reappointment.

What Frasers Group said

David Daly, non-executive chair, said the 12 months would “likely be remembered as the most challenging year in the history of the company”.

“The political uncertainty around Brexit had been with us for far too long,” he said. “And, just as we were feeling more confident of getting some clarity and stability, the Covid-19 crisis arrived.”

Yet he said that “during the time our stores were closed, our online business performed extremely well”.

However, he added: “The Covid-19 impact has created uncertainty and we consider that it will be some time before the country and indeed the world recovers.”