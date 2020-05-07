FTSE 100 rises despite Bank of England's dire economic warning

The FTSE 100 rose today on hopes the UK lockdown will shortly ease despite a dire warning from the Bank of England on the impact of coronavirus on the UK economy.

London’s blue-chip index rose 0.42 per cent to 5,877 points shortly after opening following the Bank’s prediction.

Read more: Bank of England says economy could shrink 14 per cent but rebound sharply

The Bank of England today warned coronavirus could cause the UK economy to shrink 14 per cent in 2020. But it predicted a strong recovery in 2021 after the pandemic has passed.

Governor Andrew Bailey held interest rates at their record low of 0.1 per cent to help the UK battle the shock to the system.

But the Bank’s monetary policy committee warned:

The unprecedented situation means that the outlook for the UK and global economies is unusually uncertain. “It will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic, and how governments, households and businesses respond to it.

The FTSE 100 stubbornly clung onto hopes of a recovery, however, with the UK expected to ease its lockdown starting Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to reveal a three-stage easing of the lockdown next week.

That could involve outdoor workplaces and small shops reopening first. Then larger shopping centres will open their doors to customers once again and people will be encouraged to return to offices.

Last of all restaurants, pubs, gyms and hotels will reopen, it is reported. They are considered the most risky places to go as the UK fights a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

Read more: UK draws up three-stage plan for easing coronavirus lockdown

European stocks also posted rises. However, Germany’s Dax only inched up 0.4 per cent and France’s Cac index climbed just 0.5 per cent.

The Euro Stoxx 600 climbed 0.48 per cent.

Bank’s recovery prediction ‘optimistic’

“The assessment of the economy from the Bank is grim,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

“The BoE said indicators of UK demand have generally stabilised at ‘very low levels’ with a reduction in the level of household consumption of around 30 per cent.”

He added that the Bank’s recovery projections are “optimistic” considering the scale of the coronavirus pandemic’s fallout.

“Let’s hope the plausible scenario is right,” Wilson said. “I have a nasty feeling it won’t be as there will be deep and lasting changes to the way people shop, work, travel and simply move around.

“The deep central bank and government support, especially furlough schemes, will make a huge difference, but things won’t be the same.”

The FTSE 100 managed to jump despite a strong recovery in the pound, which sank yesterday. Some analysts linked its fall to awful data showing UK construction sector activity fell at a record rate in April during lockdown.

But today sterling posted a big rebound, jumping 0.57 per cent against the dollar to $1.2403. Normally a strong pound hurts the FTSE 100, which counts many exporters on its index.

FTSE 100 winners and losers

BT suffered badly as it revealed the extent of the coronavirus fallout on its bottom line. Shares sank over seven per cent in early trading as boss Philip Jansen scrapped the telecom giant’s dividend.

Read more: BT scraps dividend as Covid-19 and full-fibre rollout hit profit

Insurer RSA posted the strongest growth on the FTSE 100, up almost four per cent as profit grew by double digits.

And Paddy Power Betfair owner Flutter and miners Anglo American and Melrose also posted share price boosts of obver two per cent.

More to follow.