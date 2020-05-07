The UK economy could shrink by an enormous 14 per cent in 2020 before rebounding strongly in 2021, the Bank of England has said as it kept interest rates on hold at their current record lows.

The BoE said it expected the UK economy to contract by 25 per cent in the second quarter of the year. It said it had shrunk around three per cent in the first quarter.

Read more: UK economy suffers unprecedented slump amid coronavirus lockdown

Its “illustrative scenario” said GDP could crash 14 per cent in 2020 as a whole, the biggest drop since at least the 1940s. The Bank said it could rebound strongly by 15 per cent in 2021, however.

Unemployment is expected to soar to nine per cent in the second quarter, higher than in the wake of the 2008/9 financial crisis, from around four per cent at the start of the year. It is likely to stay relatively high, remaining at seven per cent in 2021.

The Bank praised the government’s coronavirus support schemes. Its report into the economy said: “The support measures in place are assumed to help prevent much longer‐lasting damage”.

Yet the BoE’s monetary policy committee (MPC) warned that “the unprecedented situation means that the outlook for the UK and global economies is unusually uncertain”.

“It will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic, and how governments, households and businesses respond to it.”

It said inflation is expected to drop below one per cent in the coming months as coronavirus ravages the economy and oil prices plunge. It will stay low and only recover to the two per cent target in 2022.

The Bank’s main interest rate will stay at 0.1 per cent. The MPC voted seven to two not to add to the BoE’s £645bn bond-buying programme, with two members advocating £100bn more of purchases.

However, the Bank continued to stress that it “stands ready to take further action”.

Analysts say BoE may have to launch more QE

Like other central banks around the world, the Bank of England has intervened dramatically in the economy to try to stem the fallout from coronavirus.

At two emergency meetings at the start of March it slashed rates from 0.75 per cent to their current record-low level. It also ramped up its quantitative easing (QE) bond-buying programme by £200bn.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, said: “This was by far the largest single announcement of asset purchases that the Bank of England has ever announced.”

At its last meeting at the end of March, the MPC chose to hold rates and QE levels. But the Bank has been like “the proverbial duck,” said Capital Economics chief UK economist Paul Dales. “While all appears calm on the surface it has been working furiously underneath to implement its new policies.”

Read more: Bank of England policymaker: UK economy in worst slump ‘in centuries’

Even though the Bank has remained in “wait and see” mode for another meeting, Dales said it is likely to have to ramp up QE again before long.

Dales said that the expected fall in inflation will need to be tackled. “That’s why we believe at some point the Bank will have to increase its policy support,” he said.