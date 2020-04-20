FTSE 100 falls as governments debate reopening damaged economies

The FTSE 100 has fallen as governments around the world enter intense discussions about when to ease coronavirus restrictions amid dire warnings about the economy.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 per cent at 5,762 points. It had jumped more than two per cent on hopes that a coronavirus drug could prove effective.

The picture was mixed for Asian stocks overnight. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent after data showed the country’s exports plunged 12 per cent in March compared to a year earlier. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.1 per cent.

In China, the Shanghai composite index rose 0.4 per cent as lawmakers extended interest rate cuts across the economy.

Oil prices plunged, however, as doubts solidified that supply cuts agreed by oil cartel Opec+ will be enough to meet the slump in demand due to the coronavirus slowdown.

WTI crude, the US benchmark, crashed almost 20 per cent to a 20-year low price of $14.76 as fears that there will not be enough space to store excess supply came to the fore. Brent crude fell 2.3 per cent to $27.43.

“However, broader cross-asset weakness is not evident,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

He said this suggests “the link between lower oil prices and weakness in stocks and more widespread commodity prices has broken down”.

The slight fall in the FTSE 100 came as governments enter intense and divisive discussions about when coronavirus lockdown measures can be eased and economies can start the long path back to normality.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is himself recovering from Covid-19, reportedly told colleagues that he is not keen on easing the measures due to the threat of a second wave of infections, according to The Times.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and cabinet secretary Michael Gove are pushing for some restrictions to be lifted soon to avoid economic instability.

The same debate has been playing out in governments around Europe and in the US, giving investors some hope that economies could be on their way to reopening. Countries such as Spain and Austria last week eased some restrictions.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said markets were no pricing in a better scenario than they envisaged at the start of March.

“Events last week opened up potential paths to our upside scenario – in which the US and Europe are able to move toward normal economic functioning by the end of June,” he said.