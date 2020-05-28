FTSE 100 rises as investors bet on coronavirus recovery

The FTSE 100 has risen at the opening bell as investors continue to bet on a relatively swift economic recovery from coronavirus, with spirits high as countries reopen their economies.

London’s main stock index was up 0.5 per cent at 6,176 points just after the open. That followed a rise of more than one per cent yesterday.

Stocks in Europe also rose. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 per cent and Germany’s Dax index was also 0.6 per cent higher.

Asian stocks moved broadly higher overnight. However, US-China tensions continue to cap gains, with investors nervous that a return to a trade war could derail the expected economic rebound.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 2.3 per cent. China’s SSE composite rose 0.3 per cent but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped one per cent.

The Hang Seng’s move lower came after protests began again in the wake of China’s decision to try to impose a security law on the semi-autonomous City. US secretary of state also said yesterday that the US no longer certifies Hong Kong as politically autonomous from China.

Nonetheless, global stock markets are well up for the week. The FTSE 100 has now risen around 23 per cent since its March low.

“Optimism around vaccines, economies reopening, and the unveiling of a proposal for a €750bn (£670bn) EU recovery fund outweighed another exchange of salvos in the recent US-China sparring match,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday proposed a radical recovery plan that found favour among investors. It would see the EU distribute €500bn in the form of grants and €250bn in loans to member states.

Optimism was generally high in the markets as countries took further steps to reopen their economies. On top of this, the US’s chief infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci said there’s a “good chance” a vaccine could be available by the end of the year.

Oil prices slipped even as the FTSE 100 and other markets rose, however, as US stockpiles rose by a surprising amount. That signalled that the recovery in demand could be less pronounced than expected.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 2.5 per cent to $33.90 per barrel. WTI, the US benchmark, slipped 3.5 per cent to $31.70 per barrel.

On the currency markets, the pound was roughly flat against the dollar at $1.227. On an index against other currencies, the dollar slipped 0.1 per cent.