FTSE 100 rises as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns

The FTSE 100 has risen for the second day as investors cheer the reopening of economies around the world.

London’s blue-chip index was up 0.2 per cent in early trading at 6,178 points. It had risen 1.4 per cent yesterday after US President Donald Trump stopped short of reigniting his trade war with China, as some investors had feared he might.

European stocks also rose. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 per cent. Germany’s Dax surged 2.5 per cent, catching up lost ground after its day off yesterday for a public holiday.

Global stock markets are pushing towards three-month highs as countries emerge from months-long lockdowns.

Asia stocks moved higher overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.2 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.7 per cent higher. China’s CSI 300 index was up 0.3 per cent.

The FTSE 100 and global markets brushed off an escalation of US-China tensions yesterday when Beijing ordered some state companies to reduce American agricultural purchases. Instead, investors are focusing on the return of consumers to shops and streets.

“In spite of what was some generally negative newsflow yesterday, global markets continued to climb as hopes for further economic recovery gathered more momentum,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

FTSE 100 rally broad-based

The rally in the FTSE 100 and other markets in recent days has also been more broad-based than the initial rebound since March’s lows. After markets plunged, resilient stocks such as the tech giants have done the best.

But Reid said yesterday’s rally was “a continuation of the rotation out of ‘growth’ stocks and into more ‘value’-oriented securities that we saw last week”. For example, autos, real estate and travel are doing well.

Oil prices rose in a sign that investors expect higher demand. Brent crude was up one per cent at $38.70 per barrel. WTI crude, the US benchmark, was 0.7 per cent higher at $35.70.

On the currency markets the dollar was roughly flat on an index against other currencies. The pound was up 0.4 per cent against the greenback at $1.253 as the FTSE 100 rose.