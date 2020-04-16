FTSE 100 rebounds from slump as coronavirus fears ease

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after two days of falls as investors are pulled in two different directions by tentative plans to ease coronavirus lockdowns and dire warnings about the economic effect of the pandemic.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was 0.4 per cent higher shortly after the bell at 5,620 points. It had tumbled more than three per cent yesterday.

On the continent, the pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.8 per cent. Germany’s Dax was up 0.9 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was 0.8 per cent higher. All had tumbled yesterday.

Asian stocks were broadly lower overnight amid fears the global economy is in its worst recession since the 1930s.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.3 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.4 per cent lower. China’s Shanghai composite was up 0.3 per cent, however.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday warned the world economy is heading for a crash of a size not seen since the Great Depression. The UK’s budget watchdog warned GDP could contract by 35 per cent in the second quarter.

Yet the FTSE 100 has picked up in early trading as investors find a footing after two days of selling.

Sentiment among investors has been boosted somewhat today by President Donald Trump’s statement that the US will unveil guidelines about relaxing stay at home rules.

The FTSE 100 has also been boosted by some better-than-expected corporate announcements. These include airline Easyjet saying it can endure a long grounding, sending its shares up 7.4 per cent to 647.6p.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty about the virus, lockdowns, and the economic impact, however. Analysts say this means traders can expect their choppy ride to continue a while longer.

“Investors should expect continued volatile trading as markets react to the exit strategies being laid out by various countries,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The pound was down 0.3 per cent against the dollar in morning trading at $1.249. The fall came as investors leaving equities bought up the greenback, which is seen as a safe haven.

The UK 10-year government bond was trading slightly lower. The yield, which moves inversely to the price, was up 0.5 basis points (0.005 percentage points) at 0.309 per cent.