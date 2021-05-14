FTSE 100 rebounds from five-week low as financials stocks lift index

London’s FTSE 100 rebounded this morning as heavyweight financial stocks lifted the index after hitting a five-week low yesterday.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7 per cent in early trading, with software firm Sage adding three per cent after forecasting a year of growth towards the top end of its range.

Banks and large dollar-earning consumer staples firms were among the biggest boost to the index.

Globally, shares snapped a three-day decline after an overnight revival on Wall Street.

Federal Reserve officials reiterated that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would be temporary.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose 0.8 per cent, with asset firm Sanne jumping almost 28 per cent after rejecting a buyout offer.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was City investment manager M&G, who rose 5.2 per cent, followed by Intermediate Capital Group, up by 4.3 per cent.

Takeaway giant Just Eat and hotel firm Whitbread also rose 3.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

Mining giant BHP was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 2.9 per cent, followed by Rio Tinto’s 2.5 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, miners Fresnillo and Glencore both dipped by 2.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Chinese stocks climbed today as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as US Fed officials calmed inflation fears.

The CSI300 index shot up 2.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.7 per cent to 3,488.24.

In contrast, Japanese stocks clocked their biggest weekly loss in nine months as rising Covid cases led to investors refraining from big bets.

This was despite the indexes climbing 2.3 and 1.8 per cent respectively today.

Elsewhere, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6 per cent, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.

