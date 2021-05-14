IPO: London commodities dealer Marex looks to float on LSE in £500m move

London-based commodities dealer Marex this morning announced its intentions to float on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), in a move that is thought could value the company at more than £500m.

Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but at least 25 per cent of the company will be floated, as Marex joins a busy queue of companies in the LSE’s pipeline of IPOs

Marex, is controlled by JRJ Group, a private equity firm set up by two ex-Lehman Brothers investment bankers.

It operates in the “bull ring” of the London Metal Exchange.

In April Marex reported a 15 per cent jump in adjusted pre-tax operating profit to $61.5m on an 18 per cent rise in net revenues to $414.7m.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, said: “The attractiveness and resilience of our business model is demonstrated by our latest set of results which showcase continued strong performance despite the obvious macro headwinds. I am excited about the next stage of our development and the growth opportunities ahead. We look forward to generating continued value for all our stakeholders.”

Marex has around 11,000 clients globally and employs 1,000 people. It’s headquartered in London

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint global co-ordinators on the deal.