FTSE 100 plunges after Fed warns of dour economic outlook

The FTSE 100 dropped 2.33 per cent in early trading today after the Federal Reserve effectively crushed hopes of a quick recovery from coronavirus last night.

London’s blue-chip index shed 147 points to fall to 6,181 after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said lso said the US economy would shrink 6.5 per cent in 2020 with an unemployment rate of 9.3 per cent.

That appeared to cement the end of the US jobs rally as the FTSE 100 continued its recent falls.

Powell last night signalled he would hold US interest rates at record lows through 2022, but did not offer fresh stimulus, leaving markets to contend with the economic realities of coronavirus.

That saw the FTSE 100 plummet this morning, sinking almost 2.4 per cent by 8.15am.

Germany’s Dax outpaced the UK index’s fall, however, with a 2.65 per cent plunge as European stocks also felt the ill effects of the Fed’s announcement.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 2.05 per cent in early trading.

FTSE 100 gets Fed ‘reality check’

Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index, called the Fed’s announcement a “reality check” for the FTSE 100 and other markets.

She pointed out that it comes on the back of other recent dire economic forecasts. The OECD yesterday predicted the UK will suffer the worst hit from the first wave of coronavirus. It expects the UK economy to shrink 11.5 per cent in 2020.

“Downbeat economic projections from the Fed dashed any lingering hope of a V-shaped economic recovery,” Cincotta said.

“The dovish comments from the Fed, coupled with the depressing outlook came hot on the heels of the OECD’s dire forecasts yesterday. The more draconian measures implemented to curb the coronavirus and the more dependant an economy is on the service sector, the longer the road to economic recovery.”

Markets ‘spooked’ as economic reality catches up

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, warned the Fed’s soft stance left the markets nowhere to go but down as recent stimulus boosts failed to keep them rising.

“The Fed was dovish – maybe even too dovish – and the market looks spooked,” Lawler said before the FTSE 100 opened.

“Nothing the Fed said or did was truly was a big surprise but the rally in shares and run in the dollar has gone on a while without a correction. Hopes for more stimulus explains a lot of the recent optimism so now we are seeing some ‘sell the news’.”

The Fed did keep rates close to zero through 2022, and Powell also pledged to continue its asset purchases “at least at the current pace” over the coming months.

However, Lawler warned these measures signalled a longer term economic recovery, triggering the FTSE 100 to drop.

“The idea of a drawn-out recovery put out by the Fed rather flies in the face of the V-shaped reopening trade that has taken hold in markets,” he said.

