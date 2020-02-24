FTSE 100 plunges 2 per cent as coronavirus takes hold in Italy

The FTSE 100 plunged more than 2 per cent on Monday as the spread of the coronavirus outside China rattled investors.

The FTSE 100 index is down more than 2 per cent in early trading, while the FTSE 250 index is down 1.92 per cent.

Read more: Coronavirus: Four new cases among ship evacuees in the UK

Among the biggest fallers were London-listed airlines Easyjet and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines, down 11.6 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

Travel operator Tui group was down 8.7 per cent at 8.30am.

Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China rattled investors.

The large spike in coronavirus cases in Italy has shaken investors on concerns that it could spread deeper into Europe and cause economic disruption.

The rapid developments in the outbreak of the virus outside of China prompted a selloff in the markets on Monday morning.

The FTSE 100 was not the only index to fall significantly. Australia’s benchmark index slide 2.3 per cent while New Zealand was about 1.8 per cent lower.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell about 3.4 per cent after the country was put on high alert as the number of infections jumped to 763 and the death toll rose to seven.

North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners in an attempt to curb the spread of infection. The foreigners are reportedly mostly diplomats stationed in the capital Pyongyang.

Naeem Aslam, chief markets analyst at Ava Trade, said that the epidemic has ploughed money into safe havens such as gold.

“Investors believe that central banks will be pushed in the corner due to the global economic meltdown caused by coronavirus this means more stimulus.”

Last week’s rally saw the price of gold cross $1,600 and Aslam predicts the price could touch the $1,700 mark.

In Italy, officials said a fourth person has died from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to over 150 from just three before Friday.

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group said: “Any investors who’s been thinking they could park their investments in the US or Europe to shield them from coronavirus concerns will have to think twice.”

