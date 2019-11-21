FTSE 100 opens lower after US-China tensions rise over Hong Kong

The FTSE 100 has opened lower this morning, with other major European stock markets also down, after the US and China clashed over Hong Kong and fresh doubts emerged about a trade deal between the two.

The FTSE was 0.67 per cent lower shortly after opening, Germany’s Dax index was down 0.64 per cent, and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.69 per cent.

Asian stock markets also finished their day lower. China’s Shanghai composite index shed 0.25 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.48 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Send was 1.52 per cent lower at the close.

Investors’ nerves were shaken by a spike in tensions between Beijing and Washington after the US House of Representatives passed two bills yesterday backing protesters in Hong Kong.

To add to the gloom, US President Donald Trump said of China yesterday: “I don’t think they’re stepping up to the level that I want.” His statement casts doubt on whether a trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies could be reached this month.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank pointed out that the “phase one” agreement was first confirmed by Trump and Chinese vice president Liu He six weeks ago, subject to it being officially written.

“Rather than the market simply wondering when it will be signed there has to be a small but growing risk as to whether it gets signed at all,” Reid said.

David Madden, market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets, said: “The US-China trade spat has been rumbling on for over one year, and traders are used to the back and forth.”

“Recently we have seen some European equity markets at multi-year highs, and a number of US indices hit record highs, so Trump’s remarks acted as an excuse to unwind some positions.”

