FTSE 100 busts 6,600 mark despite new lockdown fears

The FTSE 100 burst through the 6,600 point mark this morning despite fears that the UK could be plunged back into full lockdown as early as today.

In the first session of the new year – and the first of the post-Brexit era – London’s premier index picked up 2.8 per cent to trade at 6,639.47.

The morning’s trading marked a strong start to the new year after last year’s coronavirus-induced tumble.

The blue-chip bourse shed 15 per cent in total last year, but surged back in November and December on the news of a number of working coronavirus vaccines.

In addition, the striking of a free trade Brexit deal – just days before the end of the transition period – helped push sentiment even higher in the final days of the year.

Shares in Entain led the way, rising 26 per cent after the Ladbrokes owner received an $11bn offer from MGM.

Mining giants Fresnillo, Glencore, Anglo American and BHP all also rose between five and eight per cent.

The FTSE 250 of midcap firms also picked up 1.5 per cent as markets opened this morning.

The gains came despite an additional 55,000 cases of coronavirus being reported yesterday, as the recent surge in infections continues apace.

Boris Johnson yesterday said that restrictions were “likely” to get tougher as a result of the surge, which has been attributed to a new variant of the disease.

Labour has already called for a third national lockdown to be implemented.

In a bid to tackle the worsening situation, the rollout of the Astrazeneca/Oxford University vaccine is due to begin today, with 500,000 doses immediately available.

Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said that the vaccine was “another step on the journey back to normality, and investors have seized upon it with all their might”.

Later traders will turn their attention to December’s manufacturing PMIs, with a consensus estimate of 57.3.

The FTSE’s rise was echoed across the continent, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 up 1.2 per cent.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.1 per cent to trade below all-time highs, while France’s CAC 40 was up 1.3 per cent.