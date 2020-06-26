FTSE 100 opens higher as stocks recover from volatile week

The FTSE 100 opened higher on Friday after a volatile week in which rising coronavirus cases in the US weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip index opened 1.07 per cent higher after edging into the green by the end of Thursday’s session. However, the FTSE 100 is on track for a two per cent loss across the week.

Fears of another wave of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown has weighed on global stocks this week but the FTSE 100 and its European peers started Friday’s session positively. The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened up 0.72 per cent while Germany’s Dax edged 0.69 per cent higher. France’s Cac is trading flat.

This is despite a growing number of US states recording their highest one day increase in daily Covid-19 cases. Texas also announced it would postpone reopening after just one month as new cases hit nearly 6,000.

Stateside, Wall Street edged into the green on the Thursday after the Fed’s stress test found US banks were “well capitalised under even the harshest” of downside scenarios. US banks led the charge, jumping 2.71 per cent, but the central bank has still capped dividends and banned them from share buybacks.

“So, all the banks have, in essence, ‘passed’, but we know that is only because of the massive injection of Fed liquidity provisions and monetary easing, as well as Congressional stimulus,” said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com.

Momentum continued in Asia this morning with Japan’s Nikkei up 1.12 per cent while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.3 per cent higher. The Hang Seng is down 0.8 per cent.

On the FTSE 100, Tesco was one of the index’s biggest fallers dropping 1.06 per cent despite the coronavirus lockdown boosting sales. Underlying sales in the UK rose 8.7 per cent in the 13 weeks to the end of May, but said profit would likely remain the same because of capital expenditure.

Investors may be cautious on the supermarket as it faces a shareholder revolt at its AGM over chief executive Dave Lewis’ pay packet. His £6.4m wage is facing opposition from investors, according to reports.

