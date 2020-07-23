FTSE 100 opens higher as investors hope for stimulus

The FTSE 100 opened higher as investors weighed the prospect of more stimulus from the US government and the economic boost from countries reopening against rising coronavirus cases across the world.

London’s main stock index rose 0.2 per cent to 6,220 points. The FTSE 250 was flat.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax was up 0.4 per cent. France’s CAC was 0.3 per cent higher and the pan-European Stoxx 600 also rose 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, Asian stock markets were mixed as investors struggled for direction. China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5 per cent, however.

European stock markets took a hit yesterday when China said the US ordered the closure of its consulate in Houston, Texas. It was the latest sign of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

However, US stock markets “quickly regained their poise after Tesla’s better than expected results,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda.

Investors this morning are hoping that the US government and congress can thrash out a more than $1 trillion (£790bn) stimulus package in the next two weeks.

Yesterday, reports said Republicans were close to agreeing among themselves their opening offer to Democrats in negotiations.

Pound slips as FTSE 100 rises

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Equity investors, while remaining cautious about the outlook, still appear to be happy buying dips.”

He said indices like the FTSE 100 “continue to trade in a manner that is two steps forward and one back, slowly ratcheting higher, with sharp drops in between”.

Markets were weighing stimulus hopes against surging coronavirus cases around the world. Total cases surpassed 15m yesterday. The US, Brazil and India made up the bulk of the infections.

On the currency markets the euro continued its stellar rise in the wake of the agreement over the EU’s €750bn (£680bn) coronavirus recovery fund.

It hit $1.16 this morning, its highest since 2018. It slipped back to $1.158 in early trading.

The pound slipped 0.1 per cent this morning to $1.272. It was weighed down as Brexit talks headed to the close with little progress made so far.