FTSE 100 opens higher after China cuts US tariffs

The FTSE 100 and its European counterparts have opened in the green this morning after China cut tariffs on US goods in a bid to boost market sentiment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was 0.3 per cent higher by 8.45am. Germany’s Dax had risen 0.6 per cent, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.8 per cent, and the Eurostoxx 600 index was 0.5 per cent higher.

China’s finance ministry said that from 14 February it would lower tariffs on some US goods from 10 per cent to five per cent and on others from five per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Beijing did not give a value of the goods affected, but markets were cheered by the news.

Overnight in Asia, China’s Shanghai composite index rose 1.7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng soared 2.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

“While that announcement might have been aimed at supporting sentiment and easing somewhat the supply-side hit impact of the epidemic, it is also simply likely to be satisfying the commitments made in the first-phase trade agreement,” said Chris Scicluna of Daiwa Capital Markets.

Last month, the US and China reached a “phase one” trade agreement, which saw both sides pledge to lower tariffs after more than a year of growing protectionism.

However, analysts said Beijing timed its tariff announcement to inject some confidence into the markets amid a coronavirus outbreak that has rattled investors.

The death toll from the virus rose sharply yesterday. It has now claimed 563 lives, while the number of infections in China has risen to 28,000.

Markets were boosted yesterday after reports that there had been good progress on developing a treatment.

Yet the World Health Organization played down hopes of progress, saying there are “no proven, effective therapeutics” for the virus.

Brent crude oil surged yesterday as confidence returned, and stood 1.4 per cent higher this morning at $56.1 per barrel.

Ian Williams, economics analyst at broker Peel Hunt, said the rebound in markets may be viewed by some as complacency, “given that the outbreak is bound to have an impact on global growth in the first quarter”.

“But it also reflects how previous comparable episodes of risk-off sentiment presented a buying opportunity,” he said.

“The majority of investors still have faith that the ample supply of liquidity provided by central banks can underpin further gains for equity markets.”

The Chinese central bank, in particular, has injected billions of dollars into its economy and lowered key lending rates.