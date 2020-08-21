FTSE 100 drops below 6,000 as investors fret over coronavirus cases

The FTSE 100 fell again after a sharp drop yesterday as investors weighed up the global economic recovery and pockets of rising coronavirus cases.

London’s blue-chip index was down 0.3 per cent to 5,994 points in early trading. The FTSE 250 rose 0.2 per cent, however.

Germany’s Dax was down 0.1 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was 0.3 per cent lower. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.1 per cent.

Asian stocks rose overnight, however, buoyed by Wall Street’s seemingly unstoppable rise.

China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2 per cent.

The dollar was roughly flat against a basket of other currencies. The pound was also treading water at around $1.322.

US stocks continued their record-breaking run yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a new all-time closing high, reflecting the huge amounts of investor cash being poured into big tech names such as Apple and Amazon.

Coronavirus cases spook FTSE 100

Wall Street shrugged off worrying words from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The central bank warned that coronavirus is “posing considerable risks to the economic outlook”.

However, the Fed’s words seemed to do more damage to European stocks than US. The FTSE 100 shed 1.6 per cent yesterday.

On top of worries about the economy, France reported 4,770 new cases on Thursday, the highest since mid-April. Spain recorded 3,350 new infections and Germany recorded more than 1,500 inflections in the 24 hours through to Friday morning.

Yesterday, figures from the US showed that weekly new jobless claims had risen above the 1m mark again. Investors hope the Republicans and Democrats can soon thrash out a new stimulus deal.

In the UK, data this morning showed retail sales climbed about their pre-coronavirus level in July. Separate data showed that UK public debt topped £2 trillion for the first time in history.

However, Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said retail sales are likely to slow “now that the initial boost from re-opening has passed and fiscal support measures are being phased out”.