FTSE 100: London markets fall as fears of US recession grow

UK markets have this morning pared much of their gains from Wednesday.

London’s FTSE indexes dropped on Thursday, unwinding much of the gains made on Wednesday, as a volatile week for global markets continued.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.99 per cent to 8,086.11 just after the open, while the mid-cap FTSE 250, which is more closely aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 1.27 per cent to 20,314.50

Just six companies in the FTSE 100 saw their shares rise around mid-morning, underscoring the volatility in global markets this week.

Monday saw UK, European, and Asian stocks tank over worries that the US could be headed for a recession following much weaker-than-expected job figures.

While markets have since simmered down, fears of a downturn in the world’s largest economy have continued to weigh on investor sentiment, contributing to a volatile week.

“A choppy week of trading continues in markets,” Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

“Tuesday and Wednesday saw attempted rebounds across global stock markets but the lack of momentum suggests that traders aren’t ready to become buyers again just yet,” Hathorn said.

Having opened higher, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both lost momentum yesterday while Japanese equities failed to build on their gains. The Nikkei fell 0.74 per cent and the Topix 1.11 per cent

JP Morgan has raised the likelihood of a recession this year to 35 per cent to 25 per cent, with 45 per cent odds that it will come by the second half of next year.

The bank further warned on Thursday that around a quarter of the global carry trades, that partly caused the recent market mayhem, have not unwound.

The big focus for investors today will be jobless claims in the US, which are set to be released early this afternoon.

“Today’s US jobless claims will be watched very closely to help paint a better picture as to whether concerns around labour market weakness are warranted,” Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley was the FTSE 100’s biggest gainer this morning, up 12 per cent after it revealed that profit more than doubled to a new record in the first half of 2024 and improved its outlook for a key measure of profitability for the full year.

It was followed by Ladbrokes owner Entain, which rose seven per cent after reporting a narrower loss for the first half of 2024 and upgrading its guidance for growth in online net gaming revenue and group earnings before tax (EBITDA).