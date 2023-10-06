FTSE 100: London in the green as Aviva shares rise and as house prices slump again

London’s FTSE 100 opened higher this morning after house prices fell for the sixth consecutive month in a row, but by less than many had expected.

The capital’s premier blue-chip index was up 0.43 per cent at 7,483.82 while the midcap FTSE 250 index, typically more aligned with the health of the UK economy, rose 0.75 per cent to 17,731.57.

The average house price fell by 0.4 per cent in September, according to the Halifax House Price Index (HPI), as the Bank of England’s interest rate hikes continued to pile pressure on Britain’s housing market.

The average price of a home now sits at £278,601, which is around the level seen in early 2022.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said “activity levels continue to look subdued compared to recent years, with industry data showing lower levels of new instructions to sell homes and agreed sales.”

But insurers helped to prop up London’s blue-chip index, continuing yesterday’s bounce back from three days in the red.

Aviva shares rose around ten per cent to top the index, after fresh reports the UK’s biggest insurer may be taken over by a foreign buyer.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell asked: “Is Aviva the next FTSE 100 takeover target? The market certainly seems to think so, judging by the seven per cent share price jump on Friday.”

Chatter that foreign players Allianz, Intact Financial and Tryg are among the potential interested parties has fired up the shares, hot on the heels of a bullish broker note earlier this week.”

“What might they see in Aviva? Well, the business is forecast to have strong free cash flow and excess capital and its valuation is cheap. It has slimmed down in recent years to focus on the stronger parts of the group and there is now an opportunity to increase its position in bulk annuities which looks like a more prosperous market thanks to higher gilt yields.”

The news helped fellow providers Legal and General, Allianz and Prudential rise to the higher end of the FTSE, up 4.42 per cent, 1.52 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively by late morning.

Other risers included healthcare giant GSK, which pocketed £886m after offloading part of its stake in the healthcare arm of Haleon this morning.

Over on the FTSE 250, Metro Bank saw a strong rebound from yesterday’s share price tumble, soaring over 16 per cent.

Shares at the challenger crashed 20 per cent yesterday morning after reports it was raising hundreds of millions of pounds to shore up its balance sheet. That dip prompted the UK’s financial regulator to summon its bosses to meetings over its finances.

The biggest faller was JD Wetherspoons, which tumbled over four per cent into the red despite returning to profit for the first time since the pandemic.

London’s bright start came ahead of today’s US jobs report, which along with September’s CPI report could shift the odds “significantly on whether we see another rate hike in November,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

“A slowdown in US jobs growth is expected to be the talking point of the day when new figures are released,” Mould added.

“Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 170,000 last month, down from 187,000 in August and continuing a trend of sub-200,000 monthly gains.”

“While the slowdown is notable, achieving such a figure would not be disastrous and so the market is likely to take the view that the economy is still resilient and interest rates will stay higher for longer.”

A sharp dip in commodity prices, weighing on the big caps of basic resources and energy, saw the FTSE 100 slide into the red for three straight days earlier this week.