House prices slump again as high interest rates pile pain on mortgage holders

UK house prices slumped again in September as the Bank of England’s rate hikes continue to pile pain on mortgage holders and weigh on the housing market.

The average house price fell by 0.4 per cent in September, the sixth consecutive month of decline, despite a marked slowdown in the pace from the 1.8 per cent notched in August, according to the Halifax House Price Index.

Halifax analysts said rate hikes were likely to continue to drag on prices into next year.

“Many economists and financial markets predict that ase Rate will remain higher for longer, with any significant cuts appearing unlikely until inflation gets closer to the Bank of England’s two per cent target,” said Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages.

“Overall, these factors are likely to keep mortgage rates elevated in comparison to recent years, constraining buyer demand and putting downward pressure on house prices into next year.”

The Bank paused its rate hiking campaign and held the base rate at 5.25 per cent last month. However, analysts are expecting Threadneedle Street to hold rates elevated for longer, meaning that mortgages will remain expensive for some time to come.

London remains the most expensive place in the UK to purchase a home, with an average property price of £525,678. However, it has seen prices down by 4.8 per cent over the last year, the biggest fall of any region in cash terms at an average of £26,514.