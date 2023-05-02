FTSE 100 live: London index hoisted higher by HSBC and Persimmon after shock house price rise

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.29 per cent to 7,893.25 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.48 per cent to 19,517.44 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 was hoisted higher this morning by UK banks surging after HSBC posted bumper profits and home builders were pumped up by new data house prices have increased for the first time in several months.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.29 per cent to 7,893.25 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.48 per cent to 19,517.44 points.

The index of Britain’s biggest companies’ advances were driven by HSBC, Britain’s biggest lender, telling investors profits tripled in the first three months of this year, prompting investors to pile into the banking sector.

Dividends and share buy backs are back at the Asia-focused lender, sparking hopes that other big banks will follow HSBC.

Its shares rose over four per cent and to near the top of the FTSE 100, with others following suit. NatWest rose more than one per cent and Lloyds Bank added a similar amount.

“HSBC may have found growth hard to come by over recent years, but its sheer scale and financial strength sets it apart in times of turmoil, as recently witnessed in the banking sector,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said.

The firm has been grappling with an Asia shareholder revolt, spearheaded by its largest investor, Ping An.

New numbers out from building society Nationwide this morning revealed house prices jumped for the first time in over half a year, up 0.5 per cent, higher than analysts’ forecasts, prompting traders to hoover up shares in Britain’s biggest house builders.

Persimmon leapt nearly six per cent to the top of the FTSE 100, trailed closely by Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments.

Economists have persistently said house prices could fall sharply this year in response to the Bank of England hiking interest rates aggressively.

Oil mega cap BP plunged more than four per cent and to the depths of the FTSE 100, likely on investor concerns that policymakers could slap the firm with a more punitive wind fall tax after it said profits climbed over the last quarter to £4bn.

Pound sterling strengthened marginally against the US dollar.

Oil prices jumped around 0.25 per cent.