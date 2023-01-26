FTSE 100 live: Wizz Air nosedives while JD Sports and 3i shine in London

London’s FTSE 100 jumped today, led higher by private equity firm 3i after it dropped a strong crop of results, prompting traders to pile into its shares.

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.15 per cent to 7,756.58 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which better reflects the health of the UK economy, is up 0.55 per cent to 19,916.80 points.

Meanwhile, the retail and leisure sector continues to populate the FTSE 100 top risers due to investors betting consumer spending will hold up well despite cost of living pressures.

3i shares saw were boosted this morning thanks to the success of its long-term approach to investments, which it claims helped it offset its consumer brands slumping.

FTSE 100 nudged higher retailers again today

Source: TradingView

The private equity and venture capital firm rose 5.45 per cent today, trading at 79.50p per share.

Airline company Wizz Air trailed its rival easyJet this week despite posting strong sales driven by Brits returning to the skies after international travel was banned during the pandemic. However, it opted for a more cautious outlook, forcing investors to dump the stock. It was down nearly seven per cent today.

Retailers JD Sports, Mike Ashley’s Frasers and B&Q owner Kingfisher built on strong gains yesterday, propping up the FTSE 100 today, climbing 1.99 per cent, 1.52 per cent and 1.22 per cent respectively owing to decent Christmas sales despite inflationary pressures.

Trailing behind at the back of the index is Guinness maker Diageo, which is suffering from lower-than-expected two per cent revenue growth in the US. Profits beat forecasts stemming from the robust US dollar.

Tate & Lyle shined on the FTSE 250, up 5.61 per cent thanks to a 19 per cent surge in revenue growth despite a drop in its flagship sucralose business.

The group’s growth comes despite supply chain disruption in North America, seeing it pull in £1.3bn during 2022 thanks to product price hikes and the acquisition of plant-based protein producer Nutriati.

Oil prices edged lower.

The pound has started the day on the back foot, dampened 0.11 per cent against the dollar.