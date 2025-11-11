FTSE 100 Live: Vodafone shares lead blue-chip rally; Unemployment rises

What are you looking forward to more – Black Friday or Budget day?

They are two vital days that UK retailers are bracing for in this month’s calendar, both of which can provide a major boost to firms – or crushing disappointment.

Retail sales today show another sluggish month for businesses as consumers tighten their pockets ahead of the two big days.

Black Friday will come just two days after Chancellor Rachel Reeves takes to the dispatch box on November 26 to unveil her second Autumn Budget.

On Monday, Reeves conceded some of the manifesto commitments Labour made may be dropped spiking more fears of that highly-speculated income tax raid.

Retailers across the UK are hoping for a major boost in spending on Black Friday, as Brits seize on discounted big ticket items ahead of Christmas.

But a fresh cash grab from the Treasury could dampen consumer confidence – or worse a tax raid targeted at retailers could offset the Black Friday boost.

Elsewhere, on the cards today is unemployment data set to provide a gloomy shot of the UK economic activity.

Earlier this month Big Four consulting giant EY predicted the UK’s employment rate will rise to five per cent in the beginning of next year before falling back.

The unemployment rate has crept up from 4.4 per cent to 4.8 per cent in the last 12 months.

We’ll be bringing you all the top stories and latest analysis of the morning as we get it.

