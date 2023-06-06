FTSE 100 live: US recession fears plague London index as CBI braces for crunch vote

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.31 per cent to 7,575.66 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, inched up to 19,118.05 points (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 slipped today as investors sweat over the risk of the effects of a US recession rippling throughout the global economy.

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.31 per cent to 7,575.66 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, inched up to 19,118.05 points.

Stocks suffered losses in the City today, extending yesterday’s poor showing sparked by a string of data from the US signalling the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are finally beginning to soften the economy.

A US downturn would hit London and European firms by weakening demand for their products and amplifying greater caution among investors, likely causing them to ditch stocks and flow in safer assets.

UK banks were weaker in London this morning, with Lloyds Bank and NatWest down around one per cent.

A report in the Wall Street Journal yesterday found US regulators are mulling imposing tighter capital reserve requirements on banks to prevent future Silicon Valley Bank style collapses from ricocheting through the financial system.

“The prospects of that more onerous requirement has sent US banking shares lower. While the higher limit may not come to pass for all lenders, it’s clear regulators are still worried about fragilities in the system and want banks to plump up safety cushions to stop further fractures emerging,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

London-listed miners stumbled on the prospect of a US downturn dragging global economic activity down with it. Fresnillo and Antofagasta shed 0.62 per cent and 0.69 per cent respectively.

Numbers out this morning from the British Retail Consortium and Barclays revealed UK consumer spending is running far behind inflation, meaning in real terms, consumption is shrinking.

“There is mounting evidence that consumers in the UK are feeling the pain of the cost-of-living crisis more acutely and are cutting back on discretionary purchases. Scorching food and mortgage costs are burning shoppers spending power and credit card spending has slowed markedly as a result,” Streeter added.

A crunch vote by members of the Confederation of British Industry that will close later today will decide the fate of the UK lobby group.

The pound shed 0.1 per cent against the US dollar.

Oil prices tumbled 1.4 per cent after clocking strong gains following OPEC+’s decision to extend a supply cut over the weekend.