FTSE 100 live: London struggles to ‘regain mojo’ as US economy remains resilient

Ocado and Hargreaves Lansdown helped tip the FTSE 100 into the green

London markets were uneasy this morning after strong data out from the US yesterday added to the impression that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer.

Although the FTSE 100 rose 0.26 per cent to trade at 7,530.34, the FTSE 250 fell 0.17 per cent to 17,946.75. Markets in Frankfurt and Paris were also trading lower.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), US manufacturing PMI increased to 49.0 last month from 47.6 in August, the highest reading since November 2022.

Markets interpreted the data as a sign that the US economy remains strong despite the Fed’s aggressive tightening, suggesting further rate hikes might be in the offing.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown: ‘’The hangover from strong economic data out in the US is still being felt, with the headache increasing about the likelihood of high interest rates setting in rattling nerves.

“Better than expected manufacturing indicating a more buoyant US economy is not being taken as good news, but a sign that the bitter central bank medicine will have to keep being administered to bring down inflation to target,” Streeter said.

“A risk-off sentiment is growing, and the FTSE 100 is finding it hard to regain its mojo,” she continued.

The FTSE 100 was boosted by strong performances from Flutter and Rightmove, both of which climbed 1.6 per cent.

AstraZeneca climbed 0.7 per cent after agreeing to pay out $425m in a settlement today after facing multiple claims that two of its old stomach acid drugs caused kidney injuries.

The index was weighed down by falling commodities prices, with the prices of precious metals and oil dipping slightly. Resource giants Anglo America, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining all fell around one per cent.

Elsewhere fast fashion firm Boohoo said its revenue fell by 17 per cent and warned of further sales falls in the year ahead. Over the course of the year as a whole, its revenue could slip by between 12 and 17 per cent.

Its shares were down nearly nine per cent.

Shares in Greggs fell 2.6 per cent despite posting a more than 20 per cent increase in sales. The bakery was bolstered by later opening hours and strong trading on its new app, which allows customers to get one free good after every ninth purchase.

However, analysts at Peel Hunt described it as “an interesting rather than view-changing statement.”