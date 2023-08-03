FTSE 100 live: Markets in the red as Bank of England hikes interest rates to 5.25 per cent

Members of the nine-strong monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 6-3 in favour of a 25 basis point rise, smaller than the 50 basis point lift some in the City had expected headed into the meeting

London’s FTSE 100 slumped through most of Friday ahead of a 14th consecutive interest rate hike from the Bank of England, who announced a 25 basis point rise at midday.

The capital’s premier index was down 1.27 per cent by mid morning and stayed in the red throughout the afternoon.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, followed a similar early morning trajectory, before bumping up to 0.14 per cent at 3pm GMT.

The BoE monetary policy committee (MPC)’s rate rise, which took UK borrowing costs to 5.25 per cent, was in line with consensus forecasts – however there had been concern over a higher 50 basis point rise.

That more aggressive hike would have spelt significant trouble for retailers house builders, placing further pressure on household finances.

Stock indexes had also come under pressure yesterday after Fitch – one of the world’s most influential credit rating agencies – downgraded its assessment for the US’s debt position from AAA, sending London markets into the red.

Just six FTSE 100 stocks finished in the green yesterday and markets were still jittery ahead of the announcement.

Among an ocean of red before midday, the biggest faller was telecommunications group BT, which tumbled five per cent. Packaging and paper firm Mondi PLC was also down 4.53 per cent.

One of the few risers was Rolls Royce, who reported a fivefold increase in profits this morning as the restructuring under new boss Tufan Erginbilgic continued to bear fruit.

A positive trading update from Next, which bumped up its profit guidance for the year ahead also saw shares up 0.1 per cent.

‘Business as usual’ for Bank of England

Following today’s hike, Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said it was “business as usual for the Bank of England’s rate setting committee, with two zealous members actually wanting to raise rates to 5.5 per cent.”

The hike would “inflict more pain on consumers and businesses, and in particular mortgage holders,” Khalaf said, arguing that the BoE’s “own numbers show that more interest rate hikes will make almost no difference to inflation in the medium term.”

“On the plus side for Rishi Sunak, the Bank thinks the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will fall to 5 per cent by the end of the year, which means he’s on target to meet his promise to halve inflation.”

On the housing market, Khalaf argued that “a correction rather than a crash seems most likely, even as prices have fallen at their sharpest annual rate since 2009.”

He added: “The one positive we can take from the UK economy is low unemployment. In the depths of the financial crisis, unemployment rose to 8 per cent; today it sits at just 4 per cent.”