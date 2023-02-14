FTSE 100 live: London index closes in on 8,000 point mark for first time as UK economy toys with recession

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.4 per cent to 7,979.43 points today, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.24 per cent to 20,173.02 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 is closing in on the 8,000 point mark for the first time ever despite the UK economy toying with a recession.

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.4 per cent to 7,979.43 points today, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.24 per cent to 20,173.02 points.

London stocks have surged since the beginning of the year despite economists warning the UK economy will tip into a technical recession, two consecutive quarters of contraction, in the first half of this year.

A greater gearing toward industrial stocks, which have benefited from a sharp rise in energy prices last year and an expected burst in commodity demand from China’s economic reopening, on the FTSE 100 has propelled to new highs.

The index also finished at its highest level ever last night, kicking off the new trading week in positive style.

Analysts cautioned against frothy market optimism.

FTSE 100 has surged this year

Source: TradingView

“As we all know, the UK’s market mood can change on a dime, and although the economy’s holding up well for now, there are still question marks hanging over corporate margins and consumer spending power, which the forward-looking FTSE may not have correctly priced in,” Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Figures out this morning from the Office for National Statistics revealed household spending power slid 2.5 per cent, despite regular pay growing at the fastest rate since records began over two decades ago at just under seven per cent.

Driving the FTSE 100 higher today were tech stocks.

Telecoms giant BT jumped to the top of the index, advancing 3.58 per cent, while rival Vodafone added 3.37 per cent after news emerged yesterday Liberty Global has amassed a stake in the firm.

The pound strengthened 0.35 per cent against the US dollar.