FTSE 100 live: Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds peel London index away from record 8,000 point mark

Barclays dragged the FTSE 100 away from another record high today

London’s FTSE 100 was muted today, driven lower by investors fleeing UK banks after Barclays posted a big profits drop.

The capital’s premier index was broadly unchanged at 7,952.90 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.18 per cent to 20,054.50 points.

Traders ditched shares in Britain’s biggest banks today on fears the sector is headed for a smaller than forecast profit take.

Barclays posted results this morning showing profits dropped eight per cent and came in lower than analysts’ expectations mainly due to a near £500m build up reserves to cope with surge in defaults amid the economic slow down.

“Barclays has been pulling the many levers under its control in order to lessen the impacts of further credit impairments and another year of heightened litigation and conduct costs. Together, these had a material impact,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said.

FTSE 100 was broadly flat today

Source: TradingView

The lender’s shares sank to the bottom of the FTSE 100, down nearly 10 per cent.

Its high street rivals followed suit. NatWest and Lloyds each shed nearly three per cent, while Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered was down one per cent.

Figures out this morning from the Office for National Statistics revealed inflation in the UK dropped for the third month in a row but has now been running in the double digits at 10.1 per cent in January.

Analysts reckon the bigger than expected drop indicates the Bank of England is approaching the end of its aggressive interest rate hike campaign to tame price pressures.

However, the 10.1 per cent was in line with the Bank’s own forecasts from earlier this month.

“Whereas today’s data represented a clear downside surprise relative to consensus forecasts, the numbers were in line with the aggregate CPI forecast presented by the Bank of England in its February monetary policy report,” Sandra Horsfield, economist at Investec, said.

Yields on the 10-year gilt slipped 10 basis point, suggesting traders think the Bank may ease off the break. Yields and prices move inversely.

The pound shed 0.8 per cent against the US dollar driven by that expected monetary tightening slow down.