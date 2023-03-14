FTSE 100 live: London index calmer after Silicon Valley Bank contagion fears ease

The capital’s premier index fell 0.12 per cent to 7,539.25 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.13 per cent to 18,800.22 points (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 nudged lower today, arresting the sharp declines notched yesterday as it was caught up in a global market sell off driven by investors’ fretting over the impact of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsing.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.12 per cent to 7,539.25 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.13 per cent to 18,800.22 points.

Steep stock price falls seen at the beginning of the week were not repeated today as traders trimmed their fears over how bad the fallout from SVB’s failure could be.

The premier index shed more than two per cent yesterday, while Europe’s top indexes all closed deeply in the red.

“The FTSE 100 may have been dragged lower by index heavyweights on Tuesday morning, but there was a sense some calm had been restored to markets after a bruising few sessions,” Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, said.

Banking stocks were nevertheless weaker, with HSBC, who stepped in to buy SVB’s UK arm for £1 yesterday, down more than one per cent.

Other financial stocks led the premier index lower, with insurer Phoenix Group the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, shedding just over two per cent.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week after a series of bets on global interest rates staying lower soured as a result of the US Federal Reserve raising borrowing costs sharply to tame inflation.

There is growing concern that regional US lenders – who are key cogs in oiling the world’s largest economy – could rein in lending for fear of them suffering similar bank runs.

The Fed stepped in to protect Silicon Valley Bank customer deposits last week and President Joe Biden told Americans not to worry about the US banking system.

Traders have pared back their expectations of Fed chair Jerome Powell and co raising rates again on 22 March, betting the central bank will want to avoid sparking further financial market instability at the expense of tackling inflation.