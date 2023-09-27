FTSE 100 live: London flat as pound keeps falling and Ithaca share price up on Rosebank approval

London’s FTSE 100 index started flat on Wednesday morning as the pound continued its losses, and the government approved the UK’s largest untapped oil field, Rosebank.

The capital’s premier bluechip index started the day hovering between being in the red and green, while the FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the UK domestic market, fell further. By 9am it was 0.03 per cent up.

Markets were perturbed by by a mixture of factors, including European markets having a tough day yesterday, and the US also slipping back slightly.

A year on from Liz Truss’ mini-budget chaos, the pound continued its slide against the dollar, sitting at $1.214, after having fallen to a six month low.

Having started the month around $1.2580, the pound has fallen 3.45 per cent putting it at its lowest level since mid-March.

This morning, the UK’s largest untapped oil field, Rosebank, was given the green light by the government, in another signal the government is backing continued investment in fossil fuels.

The project will go ahead after private investors and government both signalled final approval.

Equinor and Ithaca Energy will invest around £3bn in the project which was finally given government go-ahead this morning.

Following the news, Ithaca’s shares on the FTSE 250 rose more than eight per cent after the open.

The biggest faller on the FTSE 100 after the open was British Gas owner Centrica, down more than five per cent, after it received a rare sell recommendation from the city yesterday.

“The FTSE 100 was pretty much unchanged early on Wednesday but there’s no doubt an air of uneasiness continues to pervade the markets, visible in the recent surge in the VIX index of volatility,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“The looming threat of a government shutdown in the US, a weak consumer confidence reading overnight and continued industrial action by the country’s auto workers are creating a mood of instability which, when added to the strong hints that rates will stay elevated for an extended period, is not a happy cocktail for stocks.

“After rowing back on net zero targets the government will have done little to endear itself to environmentalists this morning, though it may be winning the energy industry back on side, as it approves a major North Sea oil development.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson commented the FTSE may be down after: “European markets underwent another negative session yesterday, with the DAX and CAC 40 slipping to their lowest levels in six months, as firmer yields and stagflation concerns kept markets on the back foot.

“We could also be seeing the result of technical effects after both the French and German benchmarks fell below their respective 200-day SMA’s earlier this week.

“US markets also slipped back with the S&P500 and Nasdaq 100 closing at their lowest levels since early June, after US consumer confidence slowed more than expected in September, and new home sales slipped to a 5-month low.

“This weakness looks set to continue this morning with another soft start for European markets.”

Meanwhile, owner of Betfair and Paddy Power, Flutter, announced it had bought a 51 per cent stake in Serbia’s MaxBet for €141m (£123m), as its shares rose marginally.

Elsewhere, cinema group Everyman reporte a pre-tax loss of £4.3 million in the first half of the year, as the struggling chain said the recent Oppenheimer phenomenon had boosted its sales.