FTSE 100 Live: Ofcom fines Royal Mail, CMA’s vet crackdown

The City AM Live Blog
15 months on from Labour’s stunning general election victory and a month out from its next budget, how is the City feeling about the current government?

It’s safe to say that enthusiasm has waned a little since high expectations were set last year. Some City analysts are careful with their words, pointing to a series of domestic “challenges” or “headwinds” facing businesses, alluding to “issues” such as “fiscal policy”. Others, such as those at Shore Capital, are a little more blunt.

Describing Britain’s political leaders as “detached, ignorant, and selfish”, Shore Capital analysts Clive Black and David Hughes said the Treasury “just do[es] not understand the damage they are causing to this country’s consumer economy.”

“[The Treasury is] incapable of either creating the conditions for private capital to flourish or controlling Government expenditure, making for a never-ending debate on what taxes to increase,” Black and Hughes said.

“Unsurprisingly, consumer confidence is low and spending constrained, with nervousness ahead of the Budget abound,” the analysts said, adding: “To be clear, the prime source of that UK food inflation is the policies of the British Government, [and] taxes on labour.”

Few in the Square Mile will confidently repeat Black and Hughes’ remarks without some trepidation, but many may be quietly nodding along.

