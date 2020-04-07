FTSE 100 leaps amid hopes of slowing coronavirus pandemic

The FTSE 100 jumped at today’s open to build on yesterday’s momentum as hopes grow that the coronavirus crisis is easing.

London’s blue-chip index soared over three per cent to 5,582 points minutes after its 8am open this morning. That jump came after the FTSE 100 posted a three per cent gain yesterday.

Yesterday’s close came hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move into intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

But that did not dent the FTSE 100’s early climb today. Traders stayed optimistic as the daily rate of coronavirus infections slowed across Europe, in a sign strict lockdowns are working.

European stocks beat FTSE 100 rise

European stocks also soared. Germany’s Dax surged 5.8 per cent and France’s Cac leapt 4.6 per cent amid hopes the coronavirus crisis is easing.

Italy, Spain, France and Germany have reported lower coronavirus cases and deaths in recent days.

Asian stocks also posted a rise overnight as US stocks managed to post jumps of over seven per cent.

The UK’s fall in daily coronavirus death numbers came as Johnson’s own condition worsened.

“If the UK numbers just stabilise today that will be a big deal,” Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid said. “Over the last three weeks Tuesday’s numbers have been notably higher as the weekend data gets properly absorbed.”

Pound recovers from Johnson plunge

The pound plunged after Johnson was moved to St Thomas’ intensive care ward yesterday, but it bounced back 0.68 per cent today to $1.231.

“Johnson’s aggravated health didn’t have a meaningful impact on the pound, meaning that his absence hasn’t led to a leadership crisis in Britain,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

“This is positive news. But if the situation gets more serious, the pound could be shaken on both directions.”

She also said Johnson’s illness could delay Brexit talks, a day after Number 10 committed to completing them by the December 2020 deadline.

“Johnson’s potentially prolonged absence will certainly delay the Brexit talks, leading an extended period of uncertainty for the UK,” Ozkardeskaya said.

“But the extension will also gain time for the UK to start healing the coronavirus-led economic slowdown before it starts dealing with a EU-divorce-induced economic shock.”

Airlines and housebuilders lead FTSE 100

Easyjet, Meggitt and Taylor Wimpey led the FTSE 100’s rise with share price jumps of eight per cent and more.

Persimmon also surged 8.4 per cent while British Airways owner IAG climbed 7.5 per cent in early trading.