FTSE 100 jumps after BoE interest rates cut to tackle coronavirus

The FTSE 100 index jumped this morning after the Bank of England announced it would slash interest rates to protect the UK economy from the impact of coronavirus.



The index of the UK’s largest listed companies rose 2.1 per cent this morning to 6,088.5, before falling back slightly. The FTSE is currently up around 1.55 per cent.



Read more: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falters as European stocks fall back

The rise comes after the UK’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to 0.25 per cent from 0.75 per cent in an attempt to encourage consumer spending amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Later today new chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil his first budget, which is expected to include emergency measures to tackle the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.



Measures could potentially include a cut to VAT and business relief for small firms, who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.



The FTSE 100 suffered its worst day since 2008 on Monday, wiping £144bn off the value of UK companies as investors panicked over the spread of the virus across Europe.

Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said :”Co-ordinated monetary and fiscal measures should in theory be complementary and show consumers and businesses the authorities are acting.

“Ahead of the announcement markets indicated that the FTSE100 would open down by roughly 1 per cent and immediately after the announcement indications turned to a 1 per cent rise on the UK stock market with the actual market opening up by 2 per cent at 8am.

Read more: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 loses £144bn after worst day since 2008

“However, this is little relief for investors who have lost 15-20 per cent over the past month and this morning’s moves will just become part of the noise in this crisis.

“The very small moves in the Pound immediately after the announcement may be a better reflection of insignificance global investors place on this event in the context of the current events.”

