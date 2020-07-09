The FTSE 100 opened flat today after chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30bn of extra financial firepower to help the UK economy recover from coronavirus.

The UK index barely moved after yesterday’s 0.55 per cent drop, which left it at 6,156 points.

By 8.30am the FTSE 100 had turned red, falling 0.08 per cent after cases in the US and Brazil spiked overnight.

Read more: Rishi Sunak Summer Statement: All the Chancellor’s spending pledges

Housebuilder and retail stocks proved the main beneficiaries yesterday after Sunak pledged to slash stamp duty to zero on properties below £500,000 and cut VAT to five per cent on certain hospitality services.

But the FTSE 100 was weighed down by escalating cases around the world yesterday.

“Traders in this part of the world continue to monitor the situation in the US, where the majority of states continue to see the number of new Covid-19 cases increase,” David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

“As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in the US exceeded 3m. On Tuesday, the WHO cautioned there could be an increase in the fatality rate as there has been a rise in infections, but the death rate so far has lagged.”

Sunak’s Summer Statement made big political headlines yesterday as he vowed to pay employers up to £9.4bn to bring back furloughed workers, amid a £30bn pledge to bolster the UK economy.

A temporary cut to VAT for tourism and hospitality to just five per cent, and a promise to pay part of diners’ bills at restaurants throughout August, is hoped to boost some of the worst hit sectors of the economy.

But traders appeared more concerned with huge spikes in cases in the US and Brazil, where President Bolsonaro has contracted Covid-19.

Overnight three US states saw a huge rise in coronavirus infections as the country posted a record 60,000 cases in a single day.

There were 10,000 new cases in Florida, while Texas reported over 9,500 cases and California reported more than 8,500 new infections.

Read more: VAT rate cut: implementation for businesses will be more complicated than it appears

Analysts said the numbers have spooked the FTSE 100 as the UK reopens.

“Providing help to the battered hospitality sector is a sensible move, but people in the UK might be cautious about socialising given what has happened in places like Melbourne and the US in relation to a rise in new cases,” Madden said.

Meanwhile, the huge cut to stamp duty, active until 31 March 2021, may not be as effective as hoped given “the huge economic uncertainty”, he added.

More to follow.