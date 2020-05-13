The FTSE 100 has fallen at the open as doubts about a quick return to normality set in among global investors and as US-China tensions rise over coronavirus.

The UK’s blue-chip stock index dropped one per cent. This took it below the 6,000 mark which it passed yesterday for only the second time during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Weighing on the FTSE 100 was the first-quarter GDP report. It showed that the UK economy shrank at its fastest pace since the financial crisis. Markets had largely priced in a steep decline in activity, however.

Asian stocks struggled for direction overnight as investors reacted to new cases of coronavirus in countries that had their outbreaks under control.

Nonetheless, China’s CSI 300 index turned around earlier losses to rise 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent, however.

Wall Street’s major indices fell around two per cent yesterday after Republican senator Lindsey Graham dialed up the rhetoric against China.

Sentiment was also dented by medical chief Anthony Fauci. He warned that opening up US states prematurely would lead to “needless suffering and death”.

His comments came with investors already jittery about small clusters of new coronavirus cases in China, South Korea and Germany.

“After that body blow the market dipped, but the real damage seemed to coincide with discussions on more US-China tensions,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

US stocks sold dramatically in the last hour of trading after Graham proposed legislation that would allow the US to sanction China unless it gave a full account of events leading up to the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors around the world fear another flare up of US-China tensions. They could lead to tariffs that would likely hold back the global economic recovery from coronavirus.

Brent crude oil was trading slightly lower this morning, reflecting investor unease about an economic recovery. It was down 1.3 per cent at $29.60. WTI crude was flat at $25.80.