FTSE 100 falls after BoE warns of longer UK recovery

The FTSE 100 sank sharply on today’s open as traders appeared to react negatively to the Bank of England’s upbeat assessment of the UK economy.

The UK index fell 1.17 per cent to 6,033.5 points after the Bank said the economy would fall less sharply than expected in 2020.

Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) predicted a 9.5 per cent contraction for this year, followed by a nine per cent climb in 2021.

That is better than its May scenario of a 14 per cent drop in 2020, followed by a 15 per cent increase next year.

However, City commentator David Buik said of the FTSE 100’s early fall: “I suspect that investors were none too impressed with the BOE/MPC’S prognosis on the UK economy. ‘V-Shaped’ recovery? Don’t think so.”

The Bank of England also predicted UK unemployment will hit 7.5 per cent by the end of 2020. And it warned the recovery will take until the end of 2021, as opposed to a previous prediction of the second half of that year.

By 8.20am the FTSE 100 had trimmed its losses to fall 0.88 per cent – or 54 points – to 6,050.

More to follow.