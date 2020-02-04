FTSE 100 extends recovery from coronavirus sell-off as pound slips

Britain’s FTSE 100 has risen sharply this morning as a cheaper pound helps the blue-chip index extend its recovery from a difficult last week that was marred by fears over coronavirus.

European sentiment was helped by the overnight rise in Asian stock markets, which came as investors weighed up the Chinese government’s stimulus measures and better-than-expected US manufacturing data.

Beijing has pumped money into the economy and cut some key interest rates in a bid to contain the economic effects of the virus.

The FTSE 100 was 1.4 per cent higher by 9am. Across the channel, France’s CAC 40 was 1.1 per cent higher, Germany’s Dax was also up 1.1 per cent, and the pan-European Euronext 100 had risen one per cent.

Britain’s blue-chip index was aided by a falling pound, reflecting the dim view traders have taken of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hard-line approach to trade talks with the EU.

Sterling fell to its lowest level of 2020 this morning – $1.294 – before recovering slightly. It stood roughly flat against the dollar at $1.299 at 9am.

Overnight, China’s Shanghai stock index climbed 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.5 per cent higher, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent.

Jasper Lawler of London Capital Group said: “A recovery is starting to take hold. Equities are aiming for a second day of gains after a sharp sell-off last week over fears about the economic damage of the coronavirus.”

He added: “Extra liquidity courtesy of Chinese central bankers, instructions from authorities ‘not to panic’ and perhaps some state-backed institutional buying seems to have done the trick.”

In the UK, the FTSE was helped by better-than-expected results from BP, pushing up the oil major’s shares by around four per cent.

Investors also reacted well to plumbing parts firm Ferguson’s statement that it is mulling a US listing. Its shares rose more than five per cent.