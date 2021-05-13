FTSE 100 drops sharply as inflation fears rise

The FTSE 100 dropped sharply this morning, giving up yesterday’s gains amid fears of a rise in inflation and weak performance from heavyweight stocks.

London’s premier index was down 1.3 per cent in the first hour of trading today, dropping to 6,912.27 points – its worst price for almost a month.

The FTSE 250 of midcap companies was also down 1.1 per cent at 21,856.12 points.

The fall came after Wall Street was shocked by a hefty rise in inflation, leading to concerns that central bankers would have to act faster to tighten economic policy.

The impact was felt around the world, with almost every market down this morning.

In Europe, the FTSE’s main rivals the DAX and the CAC were both down 1.4 per cent.

Market movers

Fashion house Burberry led this morning’s slide, falling 8.0 per cent after it said that annual sales fell 10 per cent due to the pandemic.

Commodities giants BP, Shell, Rio Tinto, BHP and Anglo American all fell by three per cent or more.

Risers were few and far between this morning, with Intertek up 1.1 per cent after the firm said it would buy private-equity owned SAI Global Assurance for $660m.

