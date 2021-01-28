FTSE 100 drops as Reddit investors prompt Wall Street selloff

The FTSE 100 dropped in early trading following a bruising day for Wall Street as Reddit investors continued their attack on hedge funds.

London’s blue-chip index opened 0.8 per cent lower to 6,515 points after global equities dropped sharply overnight.

US markets fell sharply with the Dow Jones posting its biggest fall since October. The benchmark S&P 500 closed down 2.6 per cent.

There was little to prompt the selloff other than growing chatter over Gamestop stock which has been targeted by Reddit day traders in a tug of war with hedge funds.

Hedge funds with short positions in the retailer and other nostalgia stocks have reportedly closed long positions in stocks to cover their losses.

“Large hedge fund short positions were getting liquidated, prompting margin calls, and the cashing out of more profitable positions to fund the losses being caused by the Reddit surge in the likes of heavily shorted stocks like GameStop as well as AMC Entertainment, owners of Odeon Cinemas amongst others, which have seen huge gains, amidst big eye watering price swings,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said.

Germany’s Dax opened 0.9 per cent lower while France’s Cac fell 0.8 per cent.

Diageo led the FTSE’s biggest risers after the drinks maker reported a one per cent rise in net sales beating analysts’ expectations.

