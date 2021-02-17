FTSE 100 dips as UK inflation records surprise jump

The FTSE 100 opened down this morning as the latest data showed UK inflation rose more than expected last month.

The blue chip index suffered a 0.46 per cent dip this morning following the surprise 0.7 per cent jump in inflation.

The biggest fallers were consumer goods giants Reckitt Benckiser, with a 1.56 per cent share price drop, and Unilever, which saw shares slip 1.27 per cent .

Relx and Experian recorded share price slumps of 1.15 per cent and 0.95 per cent.

Rolls-Royce is leading the FTSE 100 risers this morning, with a share price increase of 2.16 per cent.

Johnson Matthey, B&M and Rio Tinto followed, with share price jumps of 2.14 per cent, 1.36 per cent and 1.33 per cent respectively.