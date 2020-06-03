FTSE 100 climbs as investors cheer reopening of economies

The FTSE 100 has climbed for the third day in a row as cheery investors buy up stocks in the hope that economies will quickly return to growth as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

London’s index of the 100 biggest UK companies rose 0.8 per cent to 6,268 points in early trading. That put it close to a three-month high, reflecting the remarkable rally in stocks over the last two months.

The FTSE 100 followed Asian stocks, which also rose overnight. They were boosted by survey data that showed China’s services sector returning to growth.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2 per cent. China’s CSI 300 was broadly flat. Asian stocks were also close to three-month highs.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said it had been an extraordinary rally in recent weeks. He said stocks seem “to be able to shrug off anything that can be thrown at them”.

The key driver of the rise, he said, was massive central bank fire power supporting the markets in “a bonanza of cheap money”.

FTSE 100 rally led by value stocks

On top of this, the FTSE 100 and other markets over the last two weeks have been fuelled by countries’ moves to lift their coronavirus lockdowns. That has helped companies whose shares were in the doldrums, such as travel firms and banks.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said there had been a “value-growth rotation”. Growth stocks such as the tech giants previously led the rally. But they are now losing out to value stocks such as lenders that are trading at big discounts.

Investor sentiment received a further boost today when survey data showed that the Chinese services sector returned to growth in May. The purchasing managers’ index gauge rose to its highest in a decade.

The dollar continued to slip this morning. It fell 0.3 per cent on an index against other currencies. Sterling rose along with the FTSE 100, climbing 0.4 per cent to $1.26.

Fiery protests have raged in the US for eight days over the police killing of black man George Floyd. But the dollar’s drop was largely due to investors selling the safe-haven currency in favour of equities.