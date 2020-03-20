The FTSE 100 index opened higher this morning, the day after the Bank of England slashed interest rates to a record low and pledged to pump £200bn into the economy through quantitative easing.



The blue chip index gained over five per cent just after the open but then pared back slightly to 2.71. The mid cap FTSE 250 added as much as 5.99 per cent.



This recovery followed gains by global stock markets overnight, as traders reacted to an unprecedented wave of stimulus measures introduced to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Central banks across the world have slashed rates as the outbreak led to fears of a global recession, while the European Central Bank has also cut rates and ramped up its quantitative easing programme by €750bn (£700bn).



Asian markets made a partial comeback from the global stock market rout triggered by the virus, but still nursed heavy losses for the week.



Hong Kong shares added 4.86 per cent, while Shanghai gained 1.61 per cent. Japan’s stock market was closed for a holiday, but Australia’s climbed 0.7 per cent.



The FTSE 100’s gains were mirrored by its European peers this morning. Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 added over 6.5 and 5.7 per cent respectively. The pan-European Stoxx rose 4.81 per cent.



Axicorp global markets strategist Stephen Innes said that the widespread fiscal stimulus measures introduced to shore up liquidity in markets is “seemingly having a positive effect given the market needed a trillion-dollar worth of help this week, to just make it to the weekend”.



However Innes warned this could be “the calm before the storm… as the nasty impact on corporate solvency will become more evident in the weeks ahead of when the demand shock filters through to the real economy”.



Markets.com’s Neil Wilson also cautioned against possible “false optimism”. “The full extent of the economic damage remains unknown, yet markets tend to move ahead of the real world,” he continued.

“Global stocks will overshoot and bottom out well ahead of the real economy. On the other hand, a drawdown of this scale usually takes months to play out.”

