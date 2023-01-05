FTSE 100: Can London’s flagship deliver another day in the green after Fed rates warning?

The FTSE 100 will open again at 8am

The FTSE 100 has got off to a hot start in the new year with a big gain on Tuesday’s first day back and a helpful 0.41 per cent bump on Wednesday.

The increases have been driven by increased confidence in China’s re-opening from zero-Covid, and data that suggests some of the more apocalyptic predictions for 2023 have been overdone.

A further round of energy price decreases, helped by record winter temperatures, also boosted sentiment.

Luxury goods have done particularly well – with Burberry bolstering the FTSE 100 and European markets, especially in Paris, boosted by firms like L’Oreal and LVMH which all rose sharply on an expected rise in Chinese spend.

Now all eyes turn to how markets and the FTSE 100 respond to the Fed’s warning on rates last night.

The US Federal Reserve needs “substantially more evidence” proving inflation is falling quickly from red hot levels before ending its aggressive interest rate hike campaign, minutes from its latest meeting revealed last night.

Officials at the world’s most influential central bank unanimously agreed to slow the pace of rate increases to 50 basis points in December from a series of jumbo hikes to avoid front-loading too much pressure on the US economy.

Read more Federal Reserve signals more rate hikes to slay inflation and warns against market optimism

Their decision last month sent borrowing costs to a range of 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent and marked a roll back from four successive 75 basis point bumps.

But last night chair Jay Powell – who is expected to preside over a much-smaller 25 basis point increase in February – warned against market optimism.

And FOMC policy makers reckon they will nudge borrowing costs to a peak of between five per cent and 5.5 per cent in the first half of this year and keep them there until 2024, according to the so-called “dot plot” published last month.

Though as a general rule rate hikes lead to negative sentiment for equities, yesterday US stock markets shrugged off the higher rate overall warning and focussed instead on signs that US inflation had passed its peak and retained their confidence that jumbo-sized hikes were off the table.

Analysts at Peel Hunt expect the FTSE 100 to slip slightly at the open, as of 6:35am.