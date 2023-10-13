From Elon Musk to Winston Churchill, why leaders are obsessed with ancient history

Elon Musk’s plan to go to Mars mirrors the medieval ‘quest’.

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

Last month a viral TikTok trend swept the internet, with millions of users admitting they think about the legacy of Rome every single day. Like Caesar on the steps of the Senate, this seems to be bleeding into the annals of popular culture. Professional golfer Rory McIlroy stated he takes inspiration from the teachings of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which helped him find the courage to play a vital role in Europe winning the Ryder Cup.

We’ve also seen prominent figures in the world of business discuss their learnings of history, as biographer Walter Isaacson revealed that Elon Musk styles his leadership on French dictator Napoleon Bonaparte, seeing himself as a “general on the battlefield”.

So, the question has to be asked: why are leaders so obsessed with historical figures, and why are audiences fascinated with ancient history online?

Winston Churchill famously said, “history is the greatest teacher.” In terms of business leadership, it’s not surprising that figures like Musk look to the past, as studying it reveals patterns and successful frameworks which can be applied to organisational needs.

Musk’s biographer has shared the tech billionaire’s agreement with Napoleon that if soldiers see their general on the battlefield, they will be motivated. While giving employees a role model to follow is a powerful corporate strategy, leaders shouldn’t just look to aggressive military tactics to find success.

Instead, leaders would do well to examine the mediaeval “chivalric code,” a moral code by which knights lived their lives. I believe this code can be applied to business – and I regularly use it myself – to help us stay true to our partners, customers, and ourselves.

Mediaeval knights were obsessed with the idea of “the quest,” an external pursuit of something which also taught themselves about what lies within. Importantly, they were questing to find a better version of themselves.

That does not mean that they would not adopt the warrior ethos. Instead, they would always ensure they were fighting for the right reasons and staying true to their values. The word “leader” comes from the Old English word “lædan” meaning “to go before as a guide”. Business leaders should think about how they can guide their companies to success.

If we look at the case of Rory McIlroy, what is it he’s learning from Marcus Aurelius? The Roman Emperor and philosopher’s teachings were formed around the ideas of meditation and Stoicism. This is a school of philosophy which originally hails from ancient Greece and is about maximising positive emotions to achieve eudaimonia: a well-lived, flourishing life.

Equally, the chivalric code teaches us to practise patience, to not make rash decisions (or show temperance), and to demonstrate wisdom, which was called “sagacity” in mediaeval times. Taking the time to think through problems, and showing empathy to others rather than making impulsive decisions is what leads to a happier and healthier life.

We should therefore look to the past to study schools of thought which can help support our present situation and mindset.

Yes, there are the trappings of historical differences – togas, tunics, swords, and sandals. There’s no denying that the aesthetics of history are fun.

But deeper than that, a historical study of our similarities in terms of thought can teach us intimately about ourselves, and provide actionable advice for the future.