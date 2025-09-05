French Top 14 balances financial ambition with sensible watchdog

The French Top 14 is back on our screens this weekend and is an example of just how brilliant domestic rugby can be.

The return of Prem Rugby may be another few weeks away but action in one of Europe’s big three leagues begins this weekend. The French Top 14 is back on our screens and is an example of just how brilliant domestic rugby can be.

It leverages the love of rugby among its watching public with both stringent and freeing financial approaches that produce the best of both worlds.

While Toulouse has been the dominant force of late, the league is competitive and fuelled by a strong second tier in the Pro D2.

Clubs in the second division are competitive and well-backed, and promotion is never a distant dream like it is in the Premiership – and in the ringfenced United Rugby Championship.

And the clubs in the Top 14, too, are reaping the rewards from having a proper system in place.

They aren’t reliant simply on the central funding pot coming from TV deals like many leagues are because the French system encourages very wealthy owners to spend whatever they like on their teams.

This spending is, of course, stringently analysed by authorities, with clubs forced to prove a certain amount of liquidity in order to start the season without a points deduction.

Sure, there are concerns about how profitable clubs actually are, but while they comply with the financial rules fans shouldn’t worry themselves with that.

Top 14 hopefuls

This clearly encourages longer term investment into the league by wealthy individuals and groups, while clubs in the second tier can invest knowing the route to the top is open and welcoming – there are two chances to get promoted: winning the league or winning a playoff.

US Montauban, based in Tarn-et-Garonne, has always been a close neighbour of giants Toulouse but will this year compete against them in the Top 14 for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The TV deal with Canal+, which dwarfs the one signed between Prem Rugby and TNT Sports, runs through until 2032 and sees some of the money distributed to the second tier.

There seems to be a willingness to be on the same page in France; something I am less certain is the case here in England.

The return of the Top 14, with all of its splendour and overseas stars, is a reminder of how club rugby could look – with competitive divisions, wealthy benefactors and a stringent financial watchdog to keep everyone in check.

We could all learn a little from our continental neighbours. Chapeau.

