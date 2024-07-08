French rugby star ‘sorry and ashamed’ after he is axed for racist comments

Melvyn Jaminet has been recalled from France’s tour over the racist remarks

France and Toulon rugby player Melvin Jaminet has apologised and pledged to assist investigations after he was suspended for apparently making racist remarks.

Jaminet was swiftly pulled from France’s current tour of Argentina after a video emerged on social media of him saying he wanted to attack “the first Arab I see on the street”.

It comes at a time of heightened sensitivity back home, where far right candidate Marine Le Pen looked on course for power until a shock defeat in Sunday’s election second round.

Jaminet, who has won 20 caps and was part of the 2022 Grand Slam winning France team, has now expressed contrition, saying he is “deeply sorry and ashamed of my words”.

“I want to apologise to everyone,” said the 25-year-old full-back.

“I understand that this may have hurt and offended many people, and I want to say that these comments in no way reflect my values ​​​​or those of the French rugby team.

“Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in. I understand the FFR’s [French union] sanction and I am at their disposal to shed light on this matter.”

The clip of Jaminet appeared on his own Instagram page on Sunday evening. It has since been taken down but not before being viewed widely.

In it he says: “My Daronne [mother] asks me if I’ve been partying… I swear, the first Arab I see on the street… I will headbutt him… I will headbutt him… I say: I will headbutt him…”

French rugby chiefs the FFR were quick to act, recalling Jaminet from the tour party and suspending him within a few of hours on Sunday night.

“The French Rugby Federation strongly condemns the comments made by Melvyn Jaminet in a recent video posted on social media,” it said.

“Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values ​​of our sport. An internal investigation is underway to shed full light on these extremely serious comments and to take appropriate action.

“The FFR reaffirms its unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion and secularism. Rugby is a sport that brings people together and unites them, and we have a duty to promote these core values.

“Discriminatory behaviour of any kind has no place in French rugby.”

La Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) condamne avec la plus grande fermeté les propos tenus par Melvyn Jaminet.



En conséquence, Melvyn Jaminet a été mis à l’écart avec effet immédiat et quitte le groupe France actuellement présent en Argentine.



Notre communiqué : — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) July 7, 2024

Toulon, who signed Jaminet last year after he helped Toulouse win the French Top 14 league, also condemned their player’s remarks.

“Following the video published on social networks involving Melvyn Jaminet, [Toulon] condemns the comments made and dissociates itself from them,” they said.

“An internal investigation has been opened and the club will communicate more widely at the end of it.”

Jaminet was an unused replacement as France began their tour of Argentina with a 28-13 win in Mendoza on Saturday.