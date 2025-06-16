French Master poised to triumph in the Copper Horse

John (pictured) and son Thady Gosden saddle French Master in the Copper Horse Stakes.

TUESDAY’S finale, the Copper Horse Stakes (6.10pm) has thrown up a couple of big-price winners in the past five years, but I think the market leader FRENCH MASTER holds extremely sound claims and looks the likely winner.

Those donning the blue and gold silks of Wathnan Racing have increasingly become ones to watch, and John and Thady Gosden’s four-year-old son of Frankel is no exception to the rule.

He stayed on well to get up last time out at Goodwood on his first attempt over this 1m6f trip and it could be that the carpet is rolled out for him again here.

He’s only been raised four pounds for that win and the addition of first-time blinkers is likely to bring out a bit more improvement.

With that in mind, I’ll be siding with him in World Pool’s win and place market to get the job done and give the Gosdens a second win in the race.

There are a couple at larger prices that could chase him home in JESSE EVANS and MY MATE MOZZIE, who I’ll be throwing into a Quinella alongside French Master.

The former, trained by Noel Meade, remains a jack of all trades at the grand old age of nine.

More often seen over jumps, the veteran has three wins on the Flat and likes a bit of fast ground.

Should the sun keep shining, I can see him outrunning his odds.

My Mate Mozzie placed third in this race last year and returns only a pound higher.

He finished strongly that day from the middle of the pack and, under the same conditions here with talented five-pound claimer Warren Fentiman in the saddle, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him put in a similar challenge.

POINTERS TUESDAY

French Master (Win and Place) 6.10pm Royal Ascot

French Master, Jesse Evans, My Mate Mozzie

(Quinella) 6.10pm Royal Ascot