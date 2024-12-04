French government toppled after losing no-confidence vote

France’s far-right and left-wing forces joined together this evening to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes.

A total of 331 MPs voted in favour of the motion presented by the leftist NFP alliance, with a majority of 288 neded to topple the government.

It marks the first time a French government has been toppled this way in more than 60 years.

President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027 despite growing opposition calls for his departure amid the turmoil.

However, Macron will now need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after his party’s losses in July’s legislative elections.

Barnier, a conservative appointed in September, will become the country’s shortest-serving prime minister in France’s modern Republic.

More to follow