French fishermen set to carry out blockade in a bid to spoil Christmas for Brits

French fishing boats returning to the dock after blocking the port for one-hour in Saint-Malo, France, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

French fisherman are planning to start a blockade in Calais and other ports in moves that could disrupt supply chains and spoil Christmas for millions of Brits.

The blockade would be the latest salvo in a long-running row between the UK and France over post-Brexit fishing licences.

A spokesperson for a group of French trawler operators said “French fishermen are more than ever united against adversity and don’t intend to take it lying down”.

French fishermen are complaining that the UK has not given out hundreds of promised fishing licences post-Brexit.

The UK government says it is the fault of French trawler operators who have not been able to provide proof that they have historically fished in British waters – a requirement for the licences to be granted.

Industry sources told The Telegraph that the blockades are likely to happen around 23 December and will target Christmas shipments in particular.

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune has previously threatened to shut off power to Jersey and Guernsey in retaliatoin for the UK not providing the desired amount of fishing licences.

Oliver Lepretre, head of the Hauts-de-France regional fisheries committee, said: “We have made it clear – protests are planned, following on from the blockade of Breton and Norman ports that took place on November 26.

“Actions will target the import of British products. French fishermen are more than ever united against adversity and don’t intend to take it lying down faced with so much bad faith.”

It comes after Number 10 hosed down reports on Friday that the UK had inched closer to settling a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol by compromising on the role of the European courts.

London has been calling for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to lose its role as overseer of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, however a UK government official briefed European newspapers on Friday that Boris Johnson was prepared to drop this request.

However, a Number 10 spokesperson denied these reports and said: “This is an inaccurate characterisation of our position. Any durable solution must address the full range of difficulties created by the protocol, including on the ECJ.”

Dropping the ECJ request would speed up progress immensely on negotiations as both sides look to reduce border checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea to reduce economic and political disruption in Northern Ireland.